Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.31. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $14.74.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
