Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $415.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.
NYSE GNRC opened at $294.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Generac has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generac (GNRC)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.