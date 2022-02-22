Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $415.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $294.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Generac has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.