Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) to Hold

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.60 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
TSE:GXE traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.45. 1,379,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$1.67. The company has a market cap of C$377.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.93.
Gear Energy Company Profile
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
