Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) to Hold

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.60 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

TSE:GXE traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.45. 1,379,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$1.67. The company has a market cap of C$377.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.93.

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at C$54,450.25. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore acquired 174,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,369,040.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.