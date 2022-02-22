Stifel Nicolaus Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$16.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the topic of several other research reports. increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of PEYUF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. 37,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

