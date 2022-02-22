Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 22nd (AACG, AAMC, AAME, AAU, ABEO, ABEV, AC, ACNB, ACOR, ACRX)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 22nd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reeds (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.