Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 22nd (AC, ADSK, AEL, AFL, ALB, ASIX, BAND, BHF, EGHT, EQH)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 22nd:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by ATB Capital to C$35.00. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $343.00 to $300.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $64.00.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $113.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

