Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Call Options (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,377 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,116% compared to the typical volume of 360 call options.

Shares of HMHC stock traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,121. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,003,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,150,000 after buying an additional 150,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after buying an additional 231,174 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,370,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,248,000 after buying an additional 441,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,524,000 after buying an additional 68,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,296,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after buying an additional 277,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

