Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Zanite Acquisition Put Options (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,909 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 768% compared to the typical volume of 335 put options.

NASDAQ ZNTE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 7,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. Zanite Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the third quarter worth $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the second quarter worth $287,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 148.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.