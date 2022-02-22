StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.37

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 64869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.
Several brokerages have issued reports on STNE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
