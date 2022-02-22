StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.37

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 64869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in StoneCo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP increased its position in StoneCo by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after buying an additional 3,594,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $50,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

