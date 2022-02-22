StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.32

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.32 and last traded at $77.13, with a volume of 1871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.02 per share, with a total value of $75,292.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and have sold 37,731 shares valued at $2,457,029. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

