Stox Hits Market Capitalization of $357,744.34 (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Stox coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stox has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Stox has a total market capitalization of $357,744.34 and $153.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stox Profile

Stox (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 54,029,797 coins and its circulating supply is 50,635,405 coins. The official website for Stox is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

