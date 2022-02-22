Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.44. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 40,504 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 100,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 112,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

