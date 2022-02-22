Strong 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.18 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Strong has a total market capitalization of $41.43 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $299.63 or 0.00785824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.29 or 0.06869436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.66 or 0.99887462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

