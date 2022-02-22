Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.97

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.40.
Sumco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)
SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
