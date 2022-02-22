Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.27. Summer Infant shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 4,200 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.