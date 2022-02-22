Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 1,383 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,101. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.09. The company had a trading volume of 691,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. The company has a market capitalization of $552.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.18 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

