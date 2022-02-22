Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 219,895 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 3,460.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the period. TriNet Group accounts for about 1.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of TriNet Group worth $21,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNET. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,400. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $34,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,925 shares of company stock worth $4,646,236. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

