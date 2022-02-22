Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 64,790 DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DLO stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. 8,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,721. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.
