Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.85. 5,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

