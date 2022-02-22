Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 382,690 KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 382,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,000. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF makes up about 1.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.40% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. 2,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,894. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.