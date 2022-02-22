Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.70. 130,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,779. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.