Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,074.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000.

VT stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.48. 167,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,503. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

