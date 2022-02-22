Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 235,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 47,307 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 222,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,415,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 89,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,371. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

