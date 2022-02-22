Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $20.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,479 shares during the period. Tenable makes up about 1.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Tenable worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $48,971,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $36,975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after buying an additional 873,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after buying an additional 651,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $1,170,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,206 shares of company stock worth $6,201,200. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

