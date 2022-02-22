Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $24.43 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $24,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 395,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,904,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

