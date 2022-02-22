Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,696 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 66.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 124.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 34,228 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 645,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

MQY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

