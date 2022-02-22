Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $8.56 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $2,553,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,872 shares of company stock worth $133,170,830. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.96. The company had a trading volume of 156,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average is $167.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

