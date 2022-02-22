Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 44,344 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,284,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,317,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.54. The stock had a trading volume of 396,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,913,974. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $116.73.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

