Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 97,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,330,652. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

