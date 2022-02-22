Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 206,003 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,003 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Mimecast worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIME. Berenberg Bank lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.29. 28,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.