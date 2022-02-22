Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $4.58 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of monday.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.17.

Shares of monday.com stock traded down $3.72 on Tuesday, reaching $191.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,959. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.74.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.