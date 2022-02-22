Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Okta by 47.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Okta by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Okta by 240.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 610,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 20.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $5.31 on Tuesday, reaching $169.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.45 and a 52-week high of $290.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.65.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

