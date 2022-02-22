Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.070-$7.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.270 EPS.

Shares of SUI traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.09. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

