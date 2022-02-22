Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.070-$7.230 EPS.

Shares of SUI traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after buying an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

