SUN (SUN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, SUN has traded flat against the dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.19 or 0.06899575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,690.64 or 1.00359081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050239 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.