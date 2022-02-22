Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.63 Billion

Brokerages expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will announce $8.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.88 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $6.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $34.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $36.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

