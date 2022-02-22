Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUNL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

