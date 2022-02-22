Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUNL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.52.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.