Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

OTCMKTS SUUIF traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. 20,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.