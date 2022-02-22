Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUUIF. raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

