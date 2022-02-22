Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SUUIF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

SUUIF traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 20,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

