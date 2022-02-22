SureRemit Market Capitalization Achieves $320,157.94 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $320,157.94 and $172.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

