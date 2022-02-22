SureRemit Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $320,157.94 and $172.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.78 or 0.06877457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,976.85 or 1.00079104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049825 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

