Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Trading Down 4.7%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.88 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.12). Approximately 234,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 320,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.17).

SUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.22) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.97 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

