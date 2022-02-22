SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $2.98. SurgePays shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 25,294 shares changing hands.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on SurgePays in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.
SurgePays Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURG)
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.
