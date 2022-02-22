Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Trading Down 7.3%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) shares dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 530,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 130,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

