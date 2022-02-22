suterusu (SUTER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,617.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. suterusu has a market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $95,617.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00036822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00108252 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

