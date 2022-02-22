Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $391.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

