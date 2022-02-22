Swing (SWING) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Swing has a total market cap of $257,284.92 and $4.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swing coin can now be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swing has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Swing

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,618 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Swing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

