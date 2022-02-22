Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.38

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.38 and traded as high as $59.65. Swisscom shares last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 4,200 shares changing hands.

SCMWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

