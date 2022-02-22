swisspartners Advisors Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.9% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 186.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 17,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.00. 525,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,539,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $269.39. The company has a market cap of $306.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

